1,204 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 12 deaths

Gujarat reported 1,204 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising its tally to 2,26,508, the state health department said. With 12 fatalities, COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 4,160, it said.Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 1,338 patients gettingdischarged from hospitalon Saturday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 20:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat reported 1,204 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising its tally to 2,26,508, the state health department said. With 12 fatalities, COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 4,160, it said.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 1,338 patients gettingdischarged from hospitalon Saturday. The number of recovered cases thus rose to 2,08,867, said the department in its release. The state's recovery rate improved to 92.21 per cent.

Total 60,423 tests were conducted for the virus in the last 24 hours at the rate of 929.58 tests per day per million population. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,26,508, new cases 1,204, death toll 4,160, recovered: 2,08,867, active cases 13,481 and people tested so far 86,13,587.

