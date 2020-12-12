COVID-19: 1,204 new cases in Gujarat, 1,338 recover, 12 die

Gujarat reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising its tally to 2,26,508, the state health department said. With 12 fatalities, COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 4,160, it said.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 1,338 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day. The number of recovered cases thus rose to 2,08,867, said the department in a release. The state's recovery rate improved to 92.21 per cent.

Total 60,423 tests were conducted for the virus in the last 24 hours at the rate of 929.58 tests per day per million population. Ahmedabad recorded 260 new cases, Surat 178, Vadodara 157 and Rajkot 126.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar recorded 56 fresh cases, Jamnagar 49, Mehsana 43, Kutch 33, Dahod 29, Bhavnagar 28, Junagadh 27, Sabarkantha 23, Kheda 22, Amreli and Morbi 20 each, Patan 18, Surendranagar 17, Banaskantha 15, NArmada 12, Anand and Bharuch 11 each, Panchmahal 10, etc. Of the 12 fatalities, Ahmedabad recorded five, Surat two, while one death each occurred in Anand, Mehsana, Navsari, Rajkot and Vadodara, the department said.

In the Union territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the COVID-19 caseload stood at 3,327 with no new cases during the day. With two more patients getting discharged, the number of recoveries reached 3,308. There are a total of 17 active cases in the UT, officials said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,26,508, new cases 1,204, death toll 4,160, recovered 2,08,867, active cases 13,481 and people tested so far 86,13,587..