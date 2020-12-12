UK records 21,502 COVID-19 cases and 519 deaths

... ...
... ...
Chennai, Dec 12 PTI Women passengers would be allowed to travel in suburban trains in the city without any restrictions on all days of the week from December 14, Southern Railway said on Saturday. Southern Railway has been allowing women to...
Indonesian police detained firebrand Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab for questioning on Saturday on suspicion of breaching coronavirus restrictions by staging several mass gatherings since his return from self-exile last month. The controversi...
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday advised farmers to be aware of the vested interests of opposition parties, alleging that they are shedding crocodile tears for them. While interacting with reporters here,...
Top district officials on Saturday appealed people to avoid gathering in large numbers at the Bhima Koregaon war memorial on January 1 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh reviewedthe arrangements for the annu...