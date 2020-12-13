Left Menu
Goa's COVID-19 case count grows by 57, recoveries by 101

With the death of one patient during the day, the toll mounted to 706, he said.The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 47,590 as 101 of them got discharge on Sunday. Goas COVID-19 figures are as follows Positive cases 49,362, new cases 57, death toll 706, discharged 47,590, active cases 1,066 and samples tested till date 3,70,690.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 18:56 IST
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 57 to reach 49,362 on Sunday, a health department official said. With the death of one patient during the day, the toll mounted to 706, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 47,590 as 101 of them got discharge on Sunday. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,066, the official said.

''So far, 3,70,690 samples have been tested across the state, of which 803 were tested today,'' he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 49,362, new cases 57, death toll 706, discharged 47,590, active cases 1,066 and samples tested till date 3,70,690. PTI RPS NP NP

