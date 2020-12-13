33 new cases push Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 11,709

Left Menu
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has fallen to 91.94 per cent from 93.15 per cent recorded on Saturday, Health and Family Welfare Department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.The death toll remained at 71 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said, adding that seven COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities.

At least 33 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Sunday, pushing the tally in the state to 11,709, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Of the fresh cases, 27 were reported from Kohima and six from Dimapur.

Seven people from Kohima were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,883, the minister said in a tweet. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has fallen to 91.94 per cent from 93.15 per cent recorded on Saturday, Health and Family Welfare Department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

The death toll remained at 71 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said, adding that seven COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities. Altogether 124 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland now has 631 active cases, Hangsing said. The northeastern state has conducted 1,16,880 sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

''A total of 71,170 samples have been examined through RT-PCR and 36,320 through TrueNat, while 9,390 rapid antigen tests conducted,'' Hangsing said. Health department's principal director Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie said the overall positivity rate in Nagaland continues to remain high at 10 per cent.

''Dimapur has recorded a positivity rate of 13.4 per cent and the same is at 10.6 per cent in Kohima,'' he added. PTI NBS SBN BDC BDC

