Girl plays piano while doctors remove her tumour at Gwalior hospital

Doctors of Birla Hospital in Gwalior successfully operated upon a girl who was battling with a brain tumour with a new method of craniotomy in which she kept playing the piano during the hour-long operation.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-12-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 23:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"This operation was critical and we had heard internationally that we can successfully operate patient with the use of the musical instrument by diverting the mind of the patient. So we did the same. As a result the girl is fine now," said Doctor Abhishek Chauhan who performed the operation with his team through an awake craniotomy technique.

The patient named Somya (9), resident of Banmore town in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh was a patient of epilepsy. "During the operation, Somya kept playing the piano and the team of doctors removed the tumour from her brain without giving her anaesthesia," Doctors said. (ANI)

