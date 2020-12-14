Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 12:02 p.m.

Puducherry adds 21 new COVID-19 cases as one death pushes toll to 620. 11:36 a.m.

After high voter turnouts in the first two phases, Kerala on Monday witnessed brisk polling in the initial hours of the third and final phase of the local body polls which got underway in four northern districts. 11:16 a.m.

MyLogistics Gurukul is giving online training to more than 500 employees of SpiceJet's cargo arm SpiceXpress on cold chain vaccine handling, a press release said on Monday.

10:53 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 16,513 with four more persons testing positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

10:28 a.m. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,84,100 with 27,071 infections being reported in a day. The death toll rose to 1,43,355 with 336 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

10:08 a.m. Mizoram on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 4,040, an official said.

9:51 a.m. US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has begun shipping the first batches of its long-awaited and newly-authorised coronavirus vaccine out of a Michigan warehouse, setting in motion the biggest vaccination drive in American history at a time when the pandemic has killed nearly 300,000 people in the country.

9:35 a.m. Thirteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the Union Territory to 4,818, a health department official said on Monday.

9:32 a.m. As many as 411 new COVID-19 cases have been found in Thane, taking the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,36,209, an official said on Monday.

9:25 a.m. Telangana reported 384 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.78 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,496, the state government said on Monday.

9:18 a.m. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose foundation has been part of the effort to develop and deliver COVID-19 vaccines, has warned that the next four to six months could be the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

9:08 a.m. Jharkhand reports 144 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.