Russia reports 27,328 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-12-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 13:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia on Monday confirmed 27,328 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,874 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,681,256.

Authorities said 450 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 47,391.

