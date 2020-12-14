Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland may need to reimpose COVID-19 curbs in January, PM says

Ireland may need to reimpose some COVID-19 restrictions in January, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday, after health chiefs warned that cases may be rising again following the reopening of most of the economy in the last two weeks. Ireland currently has the lowest incidence rate of COVID-19 in the European Union after it moved early to temporarily shut shops, bars and restaurants in October.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:23 IST
Ireland may need to reimpose COVID-19 curbs in January, PM says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ireland may need to reimpose some COVID-19 restrictions in January, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday, after health chiefs warned that cases may be rising again following the reopening of most of the economy in the last two weeks.

Ireland currently has the lowest incidence rate of COVID-19 in the European Union after it moved early to temporarily shut shops, bars and restaurants in October. People will be allowed to travel throughout the country again from Friday with small levels of household mixing permitted until Jan. 6.

"You could very well be looking at some further restrictions in January," Martin told national broadcaster RTE, noting that the curbs lifted this month were not as strict as the initial lockdown. He said the government would consult widely before making any decisions.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Increase testing in districts where COVID infection numbers are high: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it expects the AAP government to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in those districts of the national capital where the infection numbers are high. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasa...

Ireland may need to reimpose COVID-19 curbs in January, PM says

Ireland may need to reimpose some COVID-19 restrictions in January, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday, after health chiefs warned that cases may be rising again following the reopening of most of the economy in the last two weeks...

Pakistan women's team to tour South Africa for limited-overs series in Jan

Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Monday announced that their womens team will tour South Africa to play three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting January 20. In consultation and discussions with Cricket South Africa, the series has been finalised...

Maha: 6 kg gold worth Rs 3.16 cr seized from car in Solapur

Police have seized around six kg gold worth Rs 3.16 crore from two people, who were coming from Visakhapatnam in a car, in Maharashtras Solapur district, a police official said on Monday. The gold was being transported from Visakhapatnam in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020