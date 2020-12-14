Left Menu
Swiss report 10,726 new coronavirus cases over three days

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:27 IST
Swiss report 10,726 new coronavirus cases over three days
Coronavirus infections rose by 10,726 since Friday, data https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 384,557, including from mass testing in the Swiss canton of Grisons conducted Friday through Sunday.

The death toll rose by 193 to 5,589, while 445 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system, as hospital directors write to Health Minister Alain Berset expressing their concerns.

