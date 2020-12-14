Maha records 2,949 COVID-19 cases, 4,610 recoveries; 60 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,83,365 with the addition of 2,949 fresh cases on Monday, the health department said. With 60 new deaths being reported during the day, the state's fatality count increased to 48,269, it said in a statement here.

Also, 4,610 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons to 17,61,615, the department said. There are 72,383 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.