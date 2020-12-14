Left Menu
London, parts of southeast England put under stringent COVID restrictions

We therefore have decided to move greater London, the south and west of Essex ... and the south of Hertfordshire ... into tier three, which is the very high alert level," Hancock told parliament on Monday. "There restrictions will come into force at midnight on Wednesday morning."

Britain's capital London and parts of southeast England will be put under more stringent COVID-19 restrictions from early on Wednesday, health minister Matt Hancock said, saying the rise in cases could overwhelm hospital services.

"Over the last week we've seen very sharp, exponential rises in the virus across London, Kent, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire ... We therefore have decided to move greater London, the south and west of Essex ... and the south of Hertfordshire ... into tier three, which is the very high alert level," Hancock told parliament on Monday.

"There restrictions will come into force at midnight on Wednesday morning."

