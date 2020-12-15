Left Menu
About a third of first day vaccine delivery goal completed -U.S. general says

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on the call that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided $145 million to states to aid with distribution. Most doses delivered in the United States will be sourced from Pfizer's U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, including its factory in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

15-12-2020
Pfizer Inc and partners have delivered the first COVID-19 vaccines to 55 locations nationally, or about one third of the 145 locations targeted to receive doses by early afternoon on Monday, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said on a call with reporters. The remaining doses scheduled for Monday delivery are expected to arrive at their destinations by early afternoon, Perna said. He added that severe storms expected in some parts of the country this week could potentially pose challenges to vaccine shipments.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE was authorized by U.S. regulators for emergency use late on Friday, and the first shipments were sent out on Sunday. The U.S. government is aiming to distribute the first wave of 2.9 million vaccine doses to 636 locations nationwide by the end of the week.

Federal officials are in talks with Pfizer to acquire additional COVID-19 vaccine doses beyond the 100 million that it has already purchased, U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said on the call, confirming earlier comments from Pfizer's chief executive. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on the call that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided $145 million to states to aid with distribution.

Most doses delivered in the United States will be sourced from Pfizer's U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, including its factory in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Some of the initial doses were sourced from a facility in Belgium, Perna said. He said he expects subsequent doses to be sourced from within the United States. U.S. officials are hoping Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently being reviewed by U.S. regulators, will be available for distribution as early as the beginning of next week, Perna said.

AstraZeneca Plc has enrolled 22,000 people into U.S. clinical trials for its vaccine and could submit for emergency authorization as soon as February, Slaoui said.

