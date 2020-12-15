Left Menu
Development News Edition

About a third of first day vaccine delivery goal completed -U.S. general says

"By the end of February, what you saw today could be replicated a 100 million times, a 100 million shots in arms between the first and booster vaccine," Azar said. Most doses delivered in the United States will be sourced from Pfizer's U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, including its factory in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 02:53 IST
About a third of first day vaccine delivery goal completed -U.S. general says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer Inc and partners have delivered the first COVID-19 vaccines to 55 locations nationally, or about one-third of the 145 locations targeted to receive doses by early afternoon on Monday, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said on a call with reporters. The remaining doses scheduled for Monday delivery are expected to arrive at their destinations by early afternoon, Perna said. He added that severe storms expected in some parts of the country this week could potentially pose challenges to vaccine shipments.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE was authorized by U.S. regulators for emergency use late on Friday, and the first shipments were sent out on Sunday. The U.S. government is aiming to distribute the first wave of 2.9 million vaccine doses to 636 locations nationwide by the end of the week.

Federal officials are in talks with Pfizer to acquire additional COVID-19 vaccine doses beyond the 100 million that it has already purchased, U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said on the call, confirming earlier comments from Pfizer's chief executive. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on the call that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided $145 million to states to aid with distribution.

"Literally millions of doses right now are getting out there to the American people. And by next week, we believe we could be having a second vaccine," Azar said during a news conference at George Washington University Hospital as part of a vaccination kickoff event. "By the end of February, what you saw today could be replicated a 100 million times, a 100 million shots in arms between the first and booster vaccine," Azar said.

Most doses delivered in the United States will be sourced from Pfizer's U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, including its factory in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Some of the initial doses were sourced from a facility in Belgium, Perna said. He said he expects subsequent doses to be sourced from within the United States. U.S. officials are hoping Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently being reviewed by U.S. regulators, will be available for distribution as early as the beginning of next week, Perna said.

AstraZeneca Plc has enrolled 22,000 people into U.S. clinical trials for its vaccine and could submit for emergency authorization as soon as February, Slaoui said.

TRENDING

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 complications- Novartis

Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants ink strategic partnership to provide world-class offerings for customers across India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Brazil's mass vaccination will not start until March, says health official

In Brazil, a mass inoculation campaign against COVID-19 will only be possible from March and will rely on the AstraZeneca vaccine, a senior health official at the countrys leading public biomedical institute told Reuters.The comments come a...

Most seasons of 'The Office' will require a monthly payment on Peacock

Starting in January, most seasons of popular workplace comedy The Office will be accessible only with a monthly subscription to Comcast Corps Peacock Premium streaming service, the company announced on Monday. Seasons one and two will be av...

ICC prosecutor sees 'reasonable basis' to believe Venezuela committed crimes against humanity

The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor believes there is a reasonable basis to believe Venezuela has committed crimes against humanity, according to a report published by the prosecutors office on Monday. United Nations investig...

BRIEF-CNN Parent Rejects Unfounded Trump Ads About Election Fraud - Bloomberg News

Dec 14 Reuters - CNN PARENT REJECTS UNFOUNDED TRUMP ADS ABOUT ELECTION FRAUD - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text IDhttpsbloom.bg3nlfrCv Further company coverage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020