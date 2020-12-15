Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 2:37 p.m.

First 10 days after leaving hospital carry high risk for COVID-19 patients, study finds. A significant number of consumers have indicated decline in household savings during the COVID-19 pandemic due to job loss, salary cuts or delays in payments, says a survey.

2:33 p.m. Fifty more residents of a village in Pauri district of Uttarakhand have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of infected people in the village to 89.

2:18 p.m. US President-elect Joe Biden has told election-weary Americans that it is time to ''turn the page'', after the Electoral College affirmed his triumph over President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede and filed a litany of legal challenges to overturn the poll results.

2:01 p.m. S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday raised India's growth projection for the current fiscal to (-) 7.7 per cent from (-) 9 per cent estimated earlier on rising demand and falling COVID infection rates.

2:00 p.m. Seventy nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus on the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras campus here, taking the tally in the institution to 183, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

1:52 p.m. SC asks Centre to consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty.

1:40 p.m. India's active COVID-19 caseload has fallen below 3.4 lakh, a mere 3.43 per cent of the total infections, supplemented by an impressive recovery rate of over 95 per cent, which is among the highest in the world for countries with high caseloads, the Union Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states to provide Rs 2,000 a month for the education of each child who was in a child care institution (CCI) and now been restored to his or her family during the COVID-19 pandemic. 1:34 p.m. Vice Admiral Srikant died on Tuesday morning due to COVID-19-related complications, officials said.

1:30 p.m. Over 45 per cent of faculty in Indian higher education institutions have been striving hard to manage during the COVID-19 pandemic by learning continually to improve their digital skills which has led to extreme tiredness and draining of energy levels, a new report claims.

12:41 p.m. The government has said the winter session of Parliament will not be held this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it will be appropriate to convene the budget session in January next year.

12:07 p.m. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that for the Modi government, crony capitalists are ''best friends'' and protesting farmers are Khalistanis.

11:48 a.m. ''The Talk'' host Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and was briefly hospitalised with the virus.

11:40 a.m. As many as 16 new COVID-19 cases push the tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 4,834.

11:24 a.m. UV-emitting LED lights can kill novel coronavirus, say scientists.

11:19 a.m. Telangana Transport Minister tests COVID-19 positive as state tally rises to 2.78 lakh.

11:17 a.m. Singapore to launch segregated travel lane for businessmen.

11:02 a.m. Puducherry adds 38 new cases of COVID-19 as UT's tally rises to 37,550.

10:56 a.m. India has said its vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which has highlighted gaps in global cooperation and underlined the need for the international community to respond to the pandemic with collaboration and not confusion.

10:37 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state 16,536, a senior health official said here on Tuesday.

10:25 a.m. Thane's COVID-19 count has gone up to 2,36,556after detection of 347 new cases of infection in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Tuesday.

10:15 a.m. The coronavirus caseload mounted to 99,06,165 with 22,065 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,43,709 with 354 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

10:04 a.m. Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload rose to 4,049 on Tuesday as nine more persons including two security personnel, tested positive for the virus, an official said.

9:40 a.m. Telangana registered 491 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to over 2.78 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,499.

9:16 a.m. Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,11,722 as 212 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Tuesday.

7:98 a.m. A Pak-origin man has been arrested on charges of fraudulently obtaining a USD 5.6 million loan meant to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

5:05 a.m. Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus in neighbouring South Africa, has died. 2:03 a.m.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announces closure of country's most popular holiday beaches and increased enforcement of regulations to combat worsening second wave of COVID-19 spread.