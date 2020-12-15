Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU set to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed those sentiments by saying on Twitter "(It is) Likely that the first Europeans will be vaccinated before end 2020." EMA said its expert meeting was brought forward after the companies had provided more data, as requested, and the EU Commission would fast-track its procedures to rule on approval "within days".

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:01 IST
EU set to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union is on course to approve its first COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas after its drug regulator brought forward a deadline for review following the start of immunisation campaigns in the United States and Britain. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said an expert panel would now convene on Monday Dec. 21 to consider for possible approval the vaccine made by U.S. company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. It had previously said the meeting could be as late as Dec 29.

Rising infection rates and tighter lockdown measures in many European nations have added to the pressure on the EMA to act as quickly as possible. While EMA's mandate is to issue recommendations on new medical treatments, the European Commission has the final say on approval and typically follows EMA's advice. EU politicians said that would happen swiftly.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told a news conference that he hoped EU approval would be in place before Christmas, clearing a path for the first inoculations by the end of the year. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed those sentiments by saying on Twitter "(It is) Likely that the first Europeans will be vaccinated before end 2020."

EMA said its expert meeting was brought forward after the companies had provided more data, as requested, and the EU Commission would fast-track its procedures to rule on approval "within days". It added any approval would come with a safety monitoring plan, manufacturing controls, an investigation plan for use in children and binding obligations by the manufacturers to provide more efficacy and safety data.

Britain was the first to approve the shot for emergency use on Dec. 3, followed by Canada on Dec. 9 and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 11. EMA said in early December it planned to issue its view on the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine by Dec 29, and on another candidate developed by Moderna by Jan. 12.

Both U.S. biotech firm Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have reported vaccine effectiveness in trials of well above 90% - an unexpectedly high rate. Any side effects have eased quickly and had not been serious, they said. BioNTech reiterated it was on track deliver 50 million doses globally this year, for 25 million two-dose courses needed for immunization.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raina to play for UP in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is all set to play for his home state Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, scheduled to take place in January next year. Raina announced his retirement from international cricket i...

New approach can improve COVID-19 predictions worldwide

Methods currently used for predicting the development of COVID-19 and other pandemics fail to report precisely on the best and worst-case scenarios. Newly developed prediction method for epidemics, published in Nature Physics, solve this pr...

UN documents 375 killings in Colombia in 2020, urges Government action

High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Colombias Government to take concrete actions to protect the population from the surge in violence inflicted on peasants, indigenous and Afro-Colombian people by non-State arm...

Railway engine derails in Assam

A railway engine derailedand fell on a shop near the railway track at Dekargaonjunction in Assams Sonitpur district on Tuesday, officialssaidAccording to a senior official of Northeast FrontierRailway, the railway engine derailed amidst den...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020