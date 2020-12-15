Left Menu
COVID: 19 more deaths, 409 fresh cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:02 IST
Punjab on Tuesday reported 19 more deaths due to the coronavirus which pushed the toll to 5,117, while 409 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,61,053 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. Five deaths were reported from Ludhiana, four from Mohali, three from Jalandhar and one each from Barnala, Bathinda, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Patiala and Rupnagar, it said.

There are 6,502 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, as per the bulletin. Mohali reported 101 new cases, Ludhiana 70 and Jalandhar 48, among fresh cases witnessed in the state, it said.

The bulletin said that a total of 754 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of cured persons to 1,49,434 in Punjab. Nineteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 127 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 35,58,306 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

