Bengal logs 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more deaths

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 9,145 on Tuesday with 45 more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the health department said. At least 2,289 fresh cases of infection were registered in different parts of the state, pushing the tally to 5,25,918, it said.

The discharge rate went up to 94.33 per cent as 2,965 more people recovered from the disease, the bulletin stated. Bengal currently has 20,663 active cases. The positivity rate in the state stands at 8.10 per cent.

Kolkata accounted for the maximum number of new fatalities at 14, followed by North 24 Parganas at 13, the bulletin said. Four deaths each were recorded in Howrah and South 24 Parganas, three in Purba Medinipur, two in Paschim Bardhaman and one each in Hooghly, Murshidabad, Dakshin Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar.

North 24 Parganas recorded the highest number of fresh infections at 523, followed by Kolkata at 503, South 24 Parganas at 164, Paschim Bardhaman at 123, Howrah at 113, and Hooghly at 104, the bulletin said. As many as 64,96,736 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, including 41,569 since Monday, it added.