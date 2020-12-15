Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal logs 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more deaths

At least 2,289 fresh cases of infection were registered in different parts of the state, pushing the tally to 5,25,918, it said.The discharge rate went up to 94.33 per cent as 2,965 more people recovered from the disease, the bulletin stated.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:37 IST
Bengal logs 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more deaths

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 9,145 on Tuesday with 45 more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the health department said. At least 2,289 fresh cases of infection were registered in different parts of the state, pushing the tally to 5,25,918, it said.

The discharge rate went up to 94.33 per cent as 2,965 more people recovered from the disease, the bulletin stated. Bengal currently has 20,663 active cases. The positivity rate in the state stands at 8.10 per cent.

Kolkata accounted for the maximum number of new fatalities at 14, followed by North 24 Parganas at 13, the bulletin said. Four deaths each were recorded in Howrah and South 24 Parganas, three in Purba Medinipur, two in Paschim Bardhaman and one each in Hooghly, Murshidabad, Dakshin Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar.

North 24 Parganas recorded the highest number of fresh infections at 523, followed by Kolkata at 503, South 24 Parganas at 164, Paschim Bardhaman at 123, Howrah at 113, and Hooghly at 104, the bulletin said. As many as 64,96,736 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, including 41,569 since Monday, it added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan toughens rape law after outcry over attacks

By Waqar Mustafa LAHORE, Pakistan, Dec 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - P akistan introduced a rape law on Tuesday that will create special courts to try cases within four months, after protests over the gang rape of a woman whose car ran ou...

Nor'easter packing heavy snow, blustery winds bears down on U.S. East Coast

Up to two feet 60 cm of snow, blustery winds and freezing rain are expected to make travel treacherous and cause power outages on the U.S. East Coast this week when the first winter storm of the season sweeps through the region, forecasters...

2 criminals held in Delhi after brief exchange of fire

Two suspected criminals were arrested following a brief exchange of fire in north Delhis Kotwali area on Tuesday night, police said. Kanahiya Jha 28 was wanted in nine cases of robbery and snatching while Mohd Ansari 24 was involved in a ca...

Odisha: Body of girl found in pond 4 days after going missing

Four days after a three- year-old girl went missing in Odishas Nayagarh district, her body was found floating in a pond in the childs village on Tuesday, police said. After a missing report was made by the family of the girl living in Badhi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020