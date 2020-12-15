Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 235 -ministry

Left Menu
Turkey's daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 235 in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total death toll to 16,881, health ministry data showed on Tuesday. Turkey also recorded 32,102 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours. Turkey ranks third globally in the highest number of daily cases, behind the United States and Brazil.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Turkey's daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 235 in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total death toll to 16,881, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Turkey also recorded 32,102 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours. For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases but has reported all cases since Nov. 25.

The government has imposed weekday curfews and weekend lockdowns to curb the surge in cases. Turkey ranks third globally in the highest number of daily cases, behind the United States and Brazil.

