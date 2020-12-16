Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kota hospital Superintendent removed after infant deaths

The Rajasthan Health Department on Wednesday removed the Superintendent of the JK Lone Hospital, Kota where nine infants had died recently this month.

ANI | Kota (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-12-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 15:02 IST
Kota hospital Superintendent removed after infant deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan Health Department on Wednesday removed the Superintendent of the JK Lone Hospital, Kota where nine infants had died recently this month. The government has removed Dr SC Dulara from the post of Superintendent after a four-member committee submitted its report to the State health minister.

The Health Ministry of the Rajasthan government, on December 11, had constituted a committee to investigate the matter of the death of nine infants at the JK Lone Hospital in Kota. The Medical Superintendent of JK Lone Mother and Child Hospital, Kota in his report said that the nine infants who were brought to the hospital for treatment died between December 9 and 10.

According to the report, it was told that out of nine infants, three were brought dead to the hospital, while three died of congenital diseases, and the remaining three infants died on the Cot. The Health Minister gave a strict warning to hospital administration to ensure proper care of the newborns. He had said that strict action will be taken on negligence in treatment.

JK Lone Hospital is especially dedicated to children and infants. Earlier in January this year, the hospital had made national headlines after more than 100 infants died in one month. (ANI)

Also Read: Rajasthan: Nine infants die at Kota hospital in 24 hours, govt orders probe

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Kota

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu refers to media reports on demands of agitating farmers

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today expressed the hope that a reasonable solution will be found on the issues raised by the agitating farmers since both the government and the farmers are willing to talk to each other....

Motor racing-Tsunoda to drive with F1's AlphaTauri in 2021

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Formula Ones Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2021, replacing Daniil Kvyat, the team announced on Wednesday. Tsunoda finished third in this seasons Formula Two Championship with Carlin, claiming seven podiu...

Euro zone economy exceeded expectations in Dec but still shrank -PMI

Euro zone economic performance far exceeded expectations this month - although it still contracted slightly - as a second wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns had less of an impact than earlier in the year, a survey showed. ...

Fluidra sees further sales growth in 2021 after boom year for pools

After a boom year for the swimming pool industry, Spains Fluidra expects sales to slow slightly in 2021, but still grow more than 5 as the cocooning-at-home trend prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic is sustained.Chief Executive Officer Bruce ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020