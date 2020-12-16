J-K's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,16,922 with 332 fresh cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 332 fresh COVID-19 infections on Wednesday which took the union territory's caseload to 1,16,922, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,817, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 151 were reported from the Kashmir division and 181 from the Jammu division, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 96, followed by 53 in Srinagar district, according to the officials. The number of active cases dropped to 4,346 in the union territory as 415 patients recovered from the infection. So far, 1,10,769 patients have recovered, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir also reported five more COVID-19 deaths the previous day, four from Jammu and one from the Kashmir region, they said. With these, the death toll due to the pandemic stands at 1,817, they said.