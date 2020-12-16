Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish medics could receive coronavirus vaccine this month

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:04 IST
Polish medics could receive coronavirus vaccine this month
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Medical staff in Poland could start being vaccinated against COVID-19 this month, the prime minister's top aide, Michal Dworczyk, said on Wednesday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is set to speed up its approval process, said an expert panel would convene on Dec. 21 to evaluate the vaccine made by U.S. company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier this month that the Polish government had bought more than 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers.

Poland aims to vaccinate its entire adult population of around 30 million, setting up 8,000 vaccination points across the country in one of the largest logistical challenges its health service has ever faced.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi govt continuously working for farmers' benefits: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government is continuously working for the interests of the countrys farmers. In a tweet in Hindi, he said the Modi government has taken another major decision and approved a...

French court finds accomplices to Charlie Hebdo attackers guilty

A French court found guilty on Wednesday 14 accomplices of the French Islamist militants behind the January 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris. Among the 14 was Hayat Boumeddiene, former p...

Canada signs deal to send first astronaut on U.S. mission around the moon

Canada will for the first time send an astronaut to circle the moon on a U.S. mission planned for 2023, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said on Wednesday, announcing a formal deal with Washington.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence last week u...

Former Sebi chairman raises concerns over disclosing forensic audits

Former Sebi chairman M Damodaran on Wednesday expressed concerns about a recent regulatory change mandating companies to make initiation of forensic audits public, saying premature disclosures are as harmful as non-disclosures. Noted corpor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020