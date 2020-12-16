Left Menu
Nagaland reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Nagalands COVID-19 tally mounted to 11,787 as 26 more people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll rose to 73 with one person succumbing to the virus, a health department official said on Wednesday. Kohima- 14, Peren- 6, Dimapur- 3, said Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.A total of 10,993 people have recovered from the virus so far, the official said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:28 IST
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally mounted to 11,787 as 26 more people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll rose to 73 with one person succumbing to the virus, a health department official said on Wednesday. The state now has 594 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

''26 +ve cases of # COVID-19 detected today. Dimapur- 11, Kohima- Mokokchung- 5 each, Mon-Peren- 2 each & Phek- 1. Also, 23 +ve patients have recovered. Kohima- 14, Peren- 6, Dimapur- 3,'' said Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

A total of 10,993 people have recovered from the virus so far, the official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 93.26 per cent, said Director of Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin. Of the 73 COVID-19 fatalities, 63 are due to the contagion, seven had comorbidities while the death of three patients is under investigation, he said.

Altogether 127 patients have migrated to other states. The district-wise distribution of COVID-19 cases is Dimapur (6,362), Kohima (3,656), Mon (602), Peren (498), Tuensang (238), Mokokchung (148), Zunheboto (142), Phek (45), Kiphire (39), Wokha (39) and Longleng (18).

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 4,762 are traced contacts, 4,641 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,823 returnees from other states and 561 frontline workers, he said. So far, a total of 1,17,886 COVID-19 samples have been tested in Nagaland, including 71,532 through RT-PCR, 36,461 on TrueNat and 9,893 on Rapid Antigen Test, Dr Hangsing said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

