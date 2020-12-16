Left Menu
39 new COVID-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 24,308

On the bright side, 89 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 23,459, the fifth highest in the state.The death toll linked to COVID-19 stands at 86 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the district has a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 39 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 24,308 on Wednesday, official data showed. The active COVID-19 case count in the district came down to 763 from 810 the previous day, while the recovery rate reached 96.50 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state. On the bright side, 89 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 23,459, the fifth highest in the state.

The death toll linked to COVID-19 stands at 86 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the district has a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of novel coronavirus patients reached 96.50 per cent, the statistics showed. The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 17,801 from 18,382 on Tuesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,43,344 and the death toll climbed to 8,118 on Tuesday, the data showed.

