Haryana reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, 807 fresh cases

Haryana on Wednesday reported 14 more coronavirus deaths, taking the fatality count to 2,765, even as 807 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,55,014. According to a state Health Department's bulletin, two deaths each were reported from Gurgaon, Sonipat, Hisar and Panipat districts

Among the districts which reported a spike in cases included Gurgaon (230) and Faridabad (180)

Currently, the state has 7,573 active cases while the recovery rate stood at 95.95 per cent.