Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for virus origins

Most researchers think that the virus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, originated in animals in China, probably bats, and the WHO has put together a 10-person team to examine the science.Mission member Fabian Leendertz, a biologist at Germanys Robert Koch Institute who specialises in emerging diseases, said that the goal is to gather data to be better prepared for possible future outbreaks.

PTI | Falkensee | Updated: 16-12-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 23:01 IST
WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for virus origins

A German scientist who is part of a small team of experts assembled by the World Health Organisation to investigate the origins of the coronavirus says they plan to sift through samples and medical data from China to help determine where the bug first jumped from animals to humans and which species it came from. The search for the source of the new coronavirus has sparked claims of cover-ups and fuelled political tensions, particularly between the US administration of President Donald Trump and Beijing. Most researchers think that the virus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, originated in animals in China, probably bats, and the WHO has put together a 10-person team to examine the science.

Mission member Fabian Leendertz, a biologist at Germany's Robert Koch Institute who specialises in emerging diseases, said that the goal is to gather data to be better prepared for possible future outbreaks. ''It's really not about finding a guilty country,'' Leendertz said. ''It's about trying to understand what happened and then see if based on those data, we can try to reduce the risk in the future.'' In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, Leendertz said the team has already begun discussions with scientists in China and expects to travel to the country next month. They will likely start in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first reported, though a precise itinerary hasn't yet been set.

Leendertz, who was part of a previous mission to track down the origins of an Ebola outbreak in West Africa, said that while he ''would love that to be an Indiana Jones mission'' with scientists conducting groundbreaking field work, ''it's more (...) a team effort with Chinese colleagues to help identify the necessary next steps and how to continue.'' One of the difficulties is that those who contract COVID-19 can display a wide range of symptoms similar to flu or other diseases, or even no symptoms at all. This makes tracking the chain of infection much harder than with Ebola, which has clear and dramatic symptoms that people remember. Leendertz said scientists would be looking to see whether stored medical samples from before the first known case provide evidence that the virus was circulating earlier than previously thought.

''Then to see where that track leads us, if it's another city or if it stays in Wuhan or where that goes,'' he said. Another line of inquiry will be to examine the famous market in Wuhan that was pinpointed early on as a possible location for the leap from animal to human.

''It may also be that it was just the first mega spreading event or one of the first,'' he said. Tracking down the animal in which the virus emerged will be key, and for this the group will need to take samples of further bat species and other animals that might harbour it.

Leendertz said the team has not been informed of any restrictions on their work in China beyond the two-week quarantine all travelers currently face. In total, the mission is expected to last four to five weeks, he said. ''There will be a report from that mission, but I'm pretty sure that (it) will not give the full answer,'' he said, adding that further research will likely be necessary.

Leendertz expressed confidence in China's ''excellent researchers'' and said data collected by the country's extensive disease surveillance system would likely prove valuable. ''Also X-rays from the hospitals — we now know quite well what COVID-19 patients look like. ... So that could also be a hint,'' he said.

''The big scope is to try to find out what happened,'' said Leendertz. ''How the virus jumped from which animal to perhaps an intermediate host and then to humans. To reconstruct the scenario.'' ''The more you know about why these spillover events happen, the better you can also check if there are countermeasures you can take to prevent such transmissions in the future.''(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Fed promises to keep bond purchases going until recovery sees 'substantial progress'

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday promised to keep funneling cash into financial markets further into the future to fight the recession, even as policymakers outlook for next year improved following initial rollout of a coronavirus vaccine. ...

U.S. Congress could vote on $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill by Thursday

U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were closing in on a 900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include 600 to 700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could start voting within 24 hours, lawmakers and a...

NCW team visits Bengal frequently for political reasons: Minister

As West Bengal is ruled by the Trinamool Congress, representatives of the National Commission for Women visit the state frequently despite a better record regarding crimes against women, minister Sashi Panja said on Wednesday. Addressing th...

Nigeria expects to get its first COVID-19 vaccine doses in January

Nigeria expects to receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in January, the countrys health minister said on Wednesday, but officials do not yet know which one they will get.Africas most populous nation has not been as hard-hit by the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020