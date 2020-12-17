Bengal reports 46 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,293 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,191 on Wednesday as 46 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin. The state registered 2,293 new cases, pushing the tally to 5,28,211.

The bulletin said that 2,767 patients also recovered from coronavirus during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 4,98,877. The recovery rate is 94.45 per cent at present. The number of active cases in the state now is 20,143.

Out of the fresh fatalities, 17 were registered in Kolkata and 11 in North 24 Parganas district, the bulletin said. The rest of the deaths were reported from several other districts.

The 2,293 new positive cases included 547 each from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas. Altogether 42,256 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state during the day, taking the total number of such tests to 65,38,992.