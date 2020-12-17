Left Menu
Alaskan health worker stable after allergic reaction to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer said the vaccine comes with a clear warning that appropriate medical treatment and supervision should always be readily available in case of anaphylaxis, but it would update the labeling language for the vaccine if needed.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 01:53 IST
An Alaskan health worker who had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine was now stable, public health authorities said on Wednesday.

The adverse reaction in the person, minutes after taking the Pfizer shot on Tuesday, was similar to two cases in Britain. The symptoms in the middle-aged patient resolved after being administered with allergy treatment epinephrine, said Lindy Jones, the director of the emergency department where the patient was treated.

The patient did not have a history of allergic reactions, Jones told reporters at a virtual briefing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has advised people with allergies to consult with their doctors to make sure they are not allergic to any component of the vaccine.

Britain's medicine regulator said earlier this month that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions to a medicine or food, should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer said the vaccine comes with a clear warning that appropriate medical treatment and supervision should always be readily available in case of anaphylaxis, but it would update the labeling language for the vaccine if needed.

The New York Times first reported the news about the allergic reaction to the vaccine. (https://nyti.ms/3r2oESd)

