Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO says Beijing welcomes COVID-19 investigators trip to China

Referring to the ongoing discussions with China over the trip, Olowokure said: "These are of course important for us, and to get an overall picture of how the investigation will go." More than 72.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,641,733? have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 10:41 IST
WHO says Beijing welcomes COVID-19 investigators trip to China
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Beijing will welcome an international team of COVID-19 investigators due to travel to China in January, said the World Health Organization (WHO), which is leading the mission. China has strongly opposed calls for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, saying such calls are anti-China, but has been open to a WHO-led investigation.

However, it was unclear whether the WHO investigators will travel to the city of Wuhan where the virus was first detected, with discussions on the itinerary ongoing. "WHO continues to contact China and to discuss the international team and the places they visit," Babatunde Olowokure, the WHO's regional emergencies director in the Western Pacific, told a news conference on Thursday.

?"Our understanding at this time is that China is welcoming the international team and their visit...This is anticipated, as far as we are aware, to happen in early January," he said. On Wednesday, a WHO member and diplomats told Reuters the mission was expected to go to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the virus.

The United States, which has accused China of having hidden the outbreak's extent, has called for a "transparent" WHO-led investigation and criticised its terms, which allowed Chinese scientists to do the first phase of preliminary research. Chinese state media have suggested the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in Wuhan, citing its presence on imported frozen food packaging and scientific papers claiming it had been circulating in Europe last year.

Olowokure said the exact timing of the trip would depend on "obtaining the results of some other tests that are being carried out initially", without giving further details. Referring to the ongoing discussions with China over the trip, Olowokure said: "These are of course important for us, and to get an overall picture of how the investigation will go."

More than 72.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,641,733? have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Family behind Purdue Pharma to face congressional scrutiny

Members of the family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are scheduled to make a rare appearance Thursday in a public forum, answering questions from a congressional panel about their role in the nations long-running opioid addiction cri...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high as investors await stimulus

Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero.Stocks t...

Interior chief latest official to test positive for virus

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has tested positive for the coronavirus, an agency spokesman said. Bernhardts test results Wednesday make him the latest administration official, including President Donald Trump, to test positive for the ...

Brazil's COVID-19 cases surge past 7 million

Brazils number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged past 7 million on Wednesday, with an all-time high of more than 70,000 cases, according to the health ministrys daily bulletin. The total remains the worlds third highest, according to a tal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020