Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria to keep cafes and shopping malls closed in January

The restrictions, which were due to end on Dec. 21, have helped curb a surge in infections but the country of 7 million people still has one of the highest per capita COVID-19 death rates in the European Union. Bulgaria reported 1,959 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 186,246 with 6,196 deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:11 IST
Bulgaria to keep cafes and shopping malls closed in January

Bulgaria will keep secondary schools, shopping malls, cafes, gyms and restaurants closed until the end of January to contain coronavirus infections that have strained the country's poorly funded healthcare system, its health minister said on Thursday. The restrictions, which were due to end on Dec. 21, have helped curb a surge in infections but the country of 7 million people still has one of the highest per capita COVID-19 death rates in the European Union.

Bulgaria reported 1,959 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 186,246 with 6,196 deaths. More than 7,000 people were in hospital. While 18,907 people have been cured in the past week, more than half the COVID-19 hospital beds were occupied on average, ministry data showed. "I do not want Bulgarians to be cured. I want them to be healthy and that is the aim of the restrictions ... the price which we are not ready to pay is the price for lost human lives," Health Minister Kostadin Angelov told a news conference.

Nightclubs and casinos will stay shut and organised tourist visits banned until Jan. 31, though individual tours remain possible. In a bid to help salvage hard-hit winter tourism, restaurants at hotels will reopen for guests on Dec. 22, but they can only use 50% of their capacity and must shut at 10 p.m. to avoid large parties, Angelov said.

Kindergartens and primary schools will reopen after the New Year holidays. Bulgaria's chief health inspector said the country was ready to start COVID-19 vaccinations once they are approved in the EU, and expressed hopes that inoculations of frontline medics could start this year.

Like other countries, Bulgaria's small and open economy has been hard hit by the pandemic. The centre-right government said it has prepared over 1.1 billion levs ($688 million) to support struggling small and medium businesses and protect jobs. ($1 = 1.5994 leva)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PE/VC investments decline 27 pc in November at USD 3.9 bn: Report

Venture investments by private equity and venture capital funds were 27 per cent lower on yearly basis in November at USD 3.9 billion, and more than halved from the USD 8.5 billion reported in October, a report said on Thursday. For the Jan...

HC to hear next week Shashi Tharoor plea for contempt action against Arnab Goswami

New Delhi, Dec 17 PTI The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that it will hear next week the applications moved by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor seeking contempt action against journalist Arnab Goswami for allegedly airing an objectionable ...

EIB and SLSP sign €49m agreement to support SMEs and mid-caps in Slovakia

The European Investment Bank EIB and the European Investment Fund EIF signed a 49 million guarantee with Slovensk sporitela SLSP, the largest financial institution in Slovakia, to support SMEs and mid-caps impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic....

Natco Pharma launches anti blood clot medication

Natco Pharma on Thursday said it has launched an anticoagulant medication in the country. The company has launched the Rivaroxaban molecule under the brand name RPIGAT, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.Rivaroxaban is an anticoagulan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020