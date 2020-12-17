Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden registers a record 8,881 new COVID-19 cases

The increase compared with a previous high of 7,935 daily cases recorded last week. Sweden registered 91 new deaths, taking the total to 7,893. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks, and are added into the Health Agency’s tally which is updated four times per week.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:38 IST
Sweden registers a record 8,881 new COVID-19 cases

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a record 8,881 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Health Agency statistics showed. The increase compared with a previous high of 7,935 daily cases recorded last week.

Sweden registered 91 new deaths, taking the total to 7,893. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks, and are added into the Health Agency’s tally which is updated four times per week. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Also Read: European shares dip; UK vaccine approval limits losses on FTSE 100

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish prime minister to restrict movement pending covid-19 test result

Irelands Prime Minister Micheal Martin is to restrict his movements while waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test, following a positive test for French President Macron.The Taoiseach and President Macron were both attendees at the EU Cou...

Adhikari's resignation not a big issue for party : TMC

In the wake of Suvendu Adhikari severing all ties with Trinamool Congress on Thursday, a senior party leader said that one or two people leaving the party will have no effect on it. Adhikari relinquished his primary membership of Trinamool ...

US News Roundup: FDA says extra doses from vials of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can be used; Pence, Biden to get COVID vaccine in bid to build public support

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Bidens expected Energy Department pick, Granholm, could lead charge on electric carsWhen Jennifer Granholm was governor of auto-manufacturing Michigan, she led a charge that secured ...

COVID-19: Delhi records 1,363 new cases; positivity rate 1.51 pc

Delhi recorded 1,363 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with over 90,000 tests conducted, the highest till date, even as the positivity rate slipped to 1.51 per cent, authorities said. The death toll mounted to 10,182 with 35 new fatalities, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020