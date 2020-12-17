Sweden registers a record 8,881 new COVID-19 cases

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a record 8,881 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Health Agency statistics showed. The increase compared with a previous high of 7,935 daily cases recorded last week.

Sweden registered 91 new deaths, taking the total to 7,893. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks, and are added into the Health Agency’s tally which is updated four times per week. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Also Read: European shares dip; UK vaccine approval limits losses on FTSE 100