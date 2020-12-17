Goa records 88 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries; 3 more die

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 88 to reach 49,745 on Thursday, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 716 after three more patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The tally of recovered patients in the state increased to 48,054 as 89 persons were discharged from hospitals, the official said. The number of active cases stood at 975, the official said.

''A total of 1665 samples were tested during the day,'' he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 49,745, new cases 88, deaths 716, discharged 48,054, active cases 975, people tested so far 3,77,343.