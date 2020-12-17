Left Menu
Poland to enter national quarantine starting Dec. 28 to fight COVID-19

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:44 IST
Poland to enter national quarantine starting Dec. 28 to fight COVID-19

Poland will enter a national quarantine from Dec. 28 to Jan. 17, during which all hotels, ski slopes and shopping malls will close, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday.

"I call on every Pole to be responsible for themselves and their loved ones. But I know that calls won't help," Niedzielski told a news conference.

