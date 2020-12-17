Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland to enter national quarantine starting Dec. 28 to fight COVID-19

Poland will enter a national quarantine from Dec. 28-Jan. 17 that will include the closure of hotels, ski slopes and shopping malls, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday, with businesses expected to get 40 bln zlotys in support. Poland's health system has struggled to grapple with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with new daily cases reaching over 27,000 a day at its peak in November.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:30 IST
Poland to enter national quarantine starting Dec. 28 to fight COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Poland will enter a national quarantine from Dec. 28-Jan. 17 that will include the closure of hotels, ski slopes and shopping malls, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday, with businesses expected to get 40 bln zlotys in support.

Poland's health system has struggled to grapple with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with new daily cases reaching over 27,000 a day at its peak in November. Niedzielski warned about a third wave of the pandemic in the new year and told Poles to remain vigilant amidst recent news that the first coronavirus vaccine doses could arrive in Poland this month.

"I call on every Pole to be responsible for themselves and their loved ones. But I know that calls won't help," Niedzielski told a press conference. While no new restrictions would be imposed for Christmas, he said there would be a curfew on New Year's Eve from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 1 to limit the virus's spread and that there would be a 10-day quarantine for those returning to the country by public transportation.

The government will seek to support businesses affected by the new restrictions with 40 billion zlotys in fresh financing, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin added in a separate news conference. Poland aims to vaccinate its entire adult population of around 30 million, setting up 8,000 vaccination points across the country in one of the largest logistical challenges its health service has ever faced.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs

RBL Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 5.12 crore for girl child education through a corporate social responsibility CSR initiative focused on cycling. The private sector lender-organised a cyclothon which had 127 cyclists pedal over 1....

AAP urges Delhi HC to allow protest outside Amit Shah's residence

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLAs Atishi and Raghav Chadha on Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to set aside a Delhi Police order and allow them to hold a four-people protest outside the residences of Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governo...

Sterling builds on 2-1/2 year high on Brexit deal hopes, BoE keeps policy unchanged

Sterling rose to 1.36 on Thursday, building on a 2-12 year high against a struggling dollar as reports of progress in Brexit trade talks boosted appetite for the British currency, while the Bank of England kept its stimulus program unchange...

CAS bans Russia from using its flag at next two Olympics

Russian athletes will not be able to participate in the Olympics or at any world championships under the countrys flag for the next two years, a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Thursday. CAS has issued its decisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020