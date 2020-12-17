Arunachal districts asked to monitor preparedness for COVID vaccination

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday directed deputy commissioners to oversee availability of cold chain storages in their districts to store COVID-19 vaccines. During a video conference with all the deputy commissioners of the state, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar asked them to review the state of logistic preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination.

Noting that the northeastern state got an award for being the ''leading small state in fight against Covid-19 by a major media group, the chief secretary said, ''The tempo should be continued in the same way you all were working in the past nine months''. Kumar also took stock of some key issues related to health, panchayati raj, land management and planning departments.