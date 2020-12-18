Nagaland reports 33 fresh COVID cases

The detection of 33 fresh cases of coronavirus infection raised Nagaland's tally to 11,820 on Thursday, health department officials said. In a tweet, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said, ''33 +ve cases of # COVID-19 have been detected today. Kohima- Mokokchung- 13 each, Tuensang- 6, Mon- 1. Also, 76 +ve patients have recovered. Kohima- 64, Tuensang- 6, Wokha- 4, Zunheboto- 2.'' The caseload includes 11,071 recovered people while 547 are active patients, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 73. Ten of them succumbed due to comorbidities, an official said. Altogether 129 patients have migrated to other states.

So far, a total of 1,18,202 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, the official said. Meanwhile, the Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department asserted that the state is fully prepared for the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Addressing a press conference here, Mission Director of National Health Mission Nagaland, Dr Kevichusa Medikhru, said that state level training for COVID-19 vaccination has been completed and that at the district level would be over before the Christmas. He said that the state has a total of 119 cold chain points for storage of COVID-19 vaccine.