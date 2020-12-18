Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland reports 33 fresh COVID cases

Kohima- 64, Tuensang- 6, Wokha- 4, Zunheboto- 2. The caseload includes 11,071 recovered people while 547 are active patients, he said.The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 73. Altogether 129 patients have migrated to other states.So far, a total of 1,18,202 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, the official said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 18-12-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 00:48 IST
Nagaland reports 33 fresh COVID cases

The detection of 33 fresh cases of coronavirus infection raised Nagaland's tally to 11,820 on Thursday, health department officials said. In a tweet, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said, ''33 +ve cases of # COVID-19 have been detected today. Kohima- Mokokchung- 13 each, Tuensang- 6, Mon- 1. Also, 76 +ve patients have recovered. Kohima- 64, Tuensang- 6, Wokha- 4, Zunheboto- 2.'' The caseload includes 11,071 recovered people while 547 are active patients, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 73. Ten of them succumbed due to comorbidities, an official said. Altogether 129 patients have migrated to other states.

So far, a total of 1,18,202 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, the official said. Meanwhile, the Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department asserted that the state is fully prepared for the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Addressing a press conference here, Mission Director of National Health Mission Nagaland, Dr Kevichusa Medikhru, said that state level training for COVID-19 vaccination has been completed and that at the district level would be over before the Christmas. He said that the state has a total of 119 cold chain points for storage of COVID-19 vaccine.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US gives Florida wider authority over wetland development

Tallahassee US, Dec 17...

BRIEF-Northern Ireland Will Enter A Six-Week Lockdown On Boxing Day - Sky News

Dec 17 Reuters - NORTHERN IRELAND WILL ENTER A SIX-WEEK LOCKDOWN ON BOXING DAY AMID RISING COVID-19 INFECTIONS - SKY NEWS...

U.S. senators ask IRS if hacking campaign compromised taxpayer data

Two top U.S. Senators on Thursday said they were seeking answers on whether the recent hacking attack against the federal government compromised U.S. taxpayers data, which could make millions of Americans more vulnerable to identity theft a...

Armed with proposals, young climate activists hunt decision-making power

Unable to hold large-scale street protests safely during this years pandemic, young climate activists are using their energy to craft their own climate policies and battling for decision-making power to make them a reality.We might not have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020