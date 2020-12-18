Philippines can secure up to 25 mln doses of Moderna, Arcturus vaccines-ambassador

Philippines can secure up to 25 mln doses of Moderna, Arcturus vaccines-ambassadorReuters | Manila | Updated: 18-12-2020 08:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 08:04 IST
The Philippines will be able to secure between four to 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc , the Southeast Asia country's ambassador to Washington said on Friday.
The U.S. companies were ready to supply millions of doses, Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said in a statement, adding that the vaccines would be ready from the third quarter of 2021 should his government find their proposals acceptable.
The Philippines has reported the second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths and cases in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.
Also Read: ICC prosecutor sees 'reasonable basis' for crimes against humanity in Philippine drug war
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippine