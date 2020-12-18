Telangana adds 551 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death takes toll to

Telangana reported 551 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.80 lakh while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,506, the state government said on Friday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 111, followed by Rangareddy (48) and Medchal Malkajgiri (42), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 17.

As many as7,040 patients are under treatment and47,991 samples were tested on Thursday. Cumulatively, over 63. 54 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.70 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 percent, while it was 1.5 percent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.94 percent, while it was 95.4 percent in the country.