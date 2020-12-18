Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Sesame Street' unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children

Children's TV show "Sesame Street" has unveiled its first Rohingya Muppets to help thousands of refugee children overcome trauma and tackle the pandemic's impact in the world's largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh. Six-year-old twins, Noor and Aziz Yasmin, will feature alongside the show's famous characters like Elmo and Louie in educational videos in Rohingya language in the camps, according to Sesame Workshop, the non-profit organisation behind the show.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:46 IST
'Sesame Street' unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEF)

Children's TV show "Sesame Street" has unveiled its first Rohingya Muppets to help thousands of refugee children overcome trauma and tackle the pandemic's impact in the world's largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh.

Six-year-old twins, Noor and Aziz Yasmin, will feature alongside the show's famous characters like Elmo and Louie in educational videos in Rohingya language in the camps, according to Sesame Workshop, the non-profit organisation behind the show. "Noor and Aziz are at the heart of our efforts to bring early education ... to children and caregivers ... impacted tremendously by the dual crises of displacement and the COVID-19 pandemic," Sherrie Westin, president of social impact at Sesame Workshop, said in a statement.

"For most Rohingya children, Noor and Aziz will be the very first characters in media who look and sound like them... (they)will bring the transformative power of playful learning to families at a time when it's needed more than ever before." According to U.N. figures, children make up more than half of about 730,000 Rohingya who arrived in Bangladesh in 2017 after a mass exodus from Myanmar and now live in camps in Cox's Bazar.

Earlier this year aid agencies said the risks of child marriage and trafficking had increased in the camps as the pandemic led to scaling back camp activities and shutting youth services. Sesame Workshop described Noor as a passionate and curious girl who loves to make up funny new rules for games, while her brother is a storyteller whose creativity can, at times, distract him from his daily tasks.

Bangladeshi non-government organisation BRAC, a partner of the programme, said the video segments would begin "soon". "This will definitely help the Rohingya children stay connected to their roots," said BRAC spokeswoman Hasina Akhter.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB approves UA 30m loan to finance Power Transmission Project in Madagascar

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank AfDB.org has approved a loan of UA 30 million 42.9 million to finance the second phase of a major power transmission and interconnection project in Madagascar.The Power Transmission Net...

Uttarakhand tea board headquarters to be built in Gairsain

The Uttarakhand Tea Development Board headquarters will be built in Gairsain, the summer capital of the state. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked the Chamoli district magistrate to identify a suitable land for the purpose.Chairi...

MLA Silbhadra Dutta should have reached out to leadership before quitting: TMC

The Trinamool Congress said on Friday that Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Dutta should have reached out to the party leadership over his grievances rather than resigning. Speaking to reporters, senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim said th...

Gold rises marginally, silver down by Rs 259

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 21 to Rs 49,644 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, reflecting overnight gains in the international market, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 49,623 per 10 gram in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020