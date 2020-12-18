Left Menu
Maha reports 3,994 new COVID-19 cases; 4,467 recover, 75 die

Maharashtras coronavirus tally on Friday reached 18,88,767 after 3,994 people tested positive for the infection, a state health official said. The number of active patients in the state is 60,352 at present, the official said.Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,250 new cases, taking its total to 6,46,756.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:51 IST
Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Friday reached 18,88,767 after 3,994 people tested positive for the infection, a state health official said. With the death of 75 patients, the fatality count went up to 48,574, he said.

A total of 4,467 patients were discharged after recuperating, taking the recovery count to 17,78,722. The number of active patients in the state is 60,352 at present, the official said.

Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,250 new cases, taking its total to 6,46,756. As many as 18,809 people have died so far in the region due to the infection, the official said. Mumbai city reported 642 new cases, which pushed its overall count to 2,85,632, while its death toll rose to 10,970 as nine patients succumbed to the infection during the day.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,57,779 and death toll at 4,778, while Pune division's caseload reached 4,71,503 and fatality count 11,116. Kolhapur division has so far reported 1,15,695 cases and 3,936 deaths, Aurangabad division 70,989 cases and 1,828 deaths, Latur division 76,988 cases and 2,358 deaths, Akola division 62,204 cases and 1,468 deaths, he said.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,85,998 infections and 4,214 fatalities till now, the official said. The state has so far conducted 1,19,96,624 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,88,767, new cases: 3,994, death toll: 48,574, discharged: 17,78,722, active cases: 60,352, people tested so far: 1,19,96,624..

