Left Menu
Development News Edition

News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, 89, has received the COVID-19 vaccine in Britain at his local doctor's surgery, a statement issued on his behalf said on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:22 IST
News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, 89, has received the COVID-19 vaccine in Britain at his local doctor's surgery, a statement issued on his behalf said on Friday. "He would like to thank the keyworkers and the NHS (National Health Service) staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible," the statement said.

Murdoch received a call from the local surgery to say he was eligible. He has been isolating in Britain since the summer with his wife Jerry Hall Murdoch.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House backs effort to restrict support for Fed emergency lending -Kudlow

The Trump administration strongly supports an effort by a Republican senator to insert a provision in a coronavirus relief bill that would restrict the use of U.S. Treasury funds to backstop emergency lending by the Federal Reserve, a top W...

Mexico records lowest number of murders in nearly three years

Mexico recorded the lowest number of murders in the month of November in nearly three years, Mexican officials announced on Friday, but 2020 could still narrowly surpass last years unprecedented number of murders nationwide. Acting Security...

Pace of reforms to continue, says DEA Secretary

Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday assured investors that the pace of reforms would continue in the coming months, including in the upcoming Budget. Talking about the state of the economy, he said the central bank has indicate...

Mega zoo set to come up on 250 acres in Gujarat's Jamnagar

One of the biggest zoos in the world in terms of number and species of animals at one place is coming up in Jamnagar in Gujarat, a state government official said on Friday. MK Das, additional chief secretary in the chief ministers office, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020