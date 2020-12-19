Fire in hospital kills 8 people in southeast Turkey - governor

Fire in hospital kills 8 people in southeast Turkey - governorReuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:58 IST
A fire in a private hospital's COVID-19 intensive care unit killed eight people, the governor's office in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep said on Saturday.
The fire was caused by the explosion of an oxygen ventilator, the office said in a statement, adding that 11 other patients receiving treatment in the unit were transferred to nearby hospitals.
Also Read: Eastern Libyan force says it intercepted Turkish ship
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish