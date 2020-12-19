Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

955 a.m.Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally to 4,896, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department. 943 a.m.Mizoram on Saturday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking the states tally to 4,110, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 12:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 11:43 a.m.

Ladakh records one more COVID-19 death and nine new cases. Puducherry registered 45 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, pushing the total caseload to 37,715, a top government official said.

11:38 a.m. Stroke and altered mental state increase death risk for COVID-19 patients, says study.

11:31 a.m. Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,611, a senior health official said here on Saturday.

10:52 a.m. With the addition of 445 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 2,38,105, an official said on Saturday.

10:34 a.m. Jharkhand reports 274 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

10:31 a.m. Approval of 2nd COVID-19 vaccine another milestone in US' fight against the pandemic, President-elect Joe Biden. 10:26 a.m.

Global partnership COVAX secures two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses. 10:12 a.m.

US accuses China of 'obstructing' WHO probe, 'peddling' questionable vaccines. 10:02 a.m.

India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the somber one-crore mark Saturday, adding 10 lakh cases in nearly a month, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 9:55 a.m.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally to 4,896, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department. 9:43 a.m.

Mizoram on Saturday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 4,110, an official statement said. 8:07 a.m.

Moderna gets emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the US. 7:35 a.m.

A new strain of coronavirus identified, says South Africa's health minister.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Fire breaks out in building in Indore's Sanvid Nagar, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a building in Sanvid Nagar in Indore earlier today. No injuries or casualties were reported.Fire tenders reached the spot and several people were evacuated immediately.Further details are awaited. ANI...

Australia defeat India by eight wickets in opening day/night Test at Adelaide to take 1-0 lead in four-match series.

Australia defeat India by eight wickets in opening daynight Test at Adelaide to take 1-0 lead in four-match series....

Antony Waste Handling Cell garners Rs 90 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd on Saturday said it has raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on Monday. The company allotted 2,857,003 equity shares at Rs 315 apiec...

Russia's COVID-19 deaths surpass 50,000

Russian authorities said on Saturday that 585 people had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the countrys official death toll to 50,347.Authorities also reported 28,209 new coronavirus cases in the last day, including 6,459 in M...
