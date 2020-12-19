Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 11:43 a.m.

Ladakh records one more COVID-19 death and nine new cases. Puducherry registered 45 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, pushing the total caseload to 37,715, a top government official said.

11:38 a.m. Stroke and altered mental state increase death risk for COVID-19 patients, says study.

11:31 a.m. Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,611, a senior health official said here on Saturday.

10:52 a.m. With the addition of 445 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 2,38,105, an official said on Saturday.

10:34 a.m. Jharkhand reports 274 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

10:31 a.m. Approval of 2nd COVID-19 vaccine another milestone in US' fight against the pandemic, President-elect Joe Biden. 10:26 a.m.

Global partnership COVAX secures two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses. 10:12 a.m.

US accuses China of 'obstructing' WHO probe, 'peddling' questionable vaccines. 10:02 a.m.

India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the somber one-crore mark Saturday, adding 10 lakh cases in nearly a month, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 9:55 a.m.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally to 4,896, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department. 9:43 a.m.

Mizoram on Saturday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 4,110, an official statement said. 8:07 a.m.

Moderna gets emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the US. 7:35 a.m.

A new strain of coronavirus identified, says South Africa's health minister.