AP records 479 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Amaravati, Dec 19 (PTI): Another 479 new cases were reported in a day, taking Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 tally to 8,78285 on Saturday. The latest bulletin said 497 patients recovered and four more succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am today.

The states COVID-19 chart now showed 8,66856 total recoveries and 7,074 deaths, leaving 4,355 cases active. Krishna and Chittoor districts reported 92 and 87 fresh cases. while the remaining districts added less than 50 each.

Chittoor, Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari reported one fresh COVID-19 fatality each in 24 hours..