Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine wins Swiss regulatory approval

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic has authorised the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech, the agency said on Saturday, calling it the world's first such approval under a standard procedure.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:51 IST
Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine wins Swiss regulatory approval

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic has authorised the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech, the agency said on Saturday, calling it the world's first such approval under a standard procedure. Two months after receiving the application, Swissmedic granted authorisation for the vaccine for people aged 16 and older after a rolling review of documents being submitted.

Other countries have already approved it for emergency use to help curb the global coronavirus pandemic. "The data available to date showed a comparable high level of efficacy in all investigated age groups, thus meeting the safety requirements," Swissmedic said.

"The safety of patients is an essential prerequisite, especially where the authorisation of vaccines is concerned," Swissmedic Director Raimund Bruhin said. "Thanks to the rolling procedure and our flexibly organised teams, we nevertheless managed to reach a decision quickly – while also fully satisfying the three most important requirements of safety, efficacy and quality."

Swissmedic is also reviewing applications for COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and AztraZeneca. "We commend Swissmedic for its careful assessment of our COVID-19 vaccine and timely action to help protect the people of Switzerland," Sabine Bruckner, Pfizer's head of Swiss operations, said in a statement, calling Swiss approval "a historic moment in the fight against this deadly disease".

The vaccine has been authorised or approved for emergency use in more than 15 countries, the partners said. Swissmedic's Bruhin said he expected EU regulators to approve it soon. Swiss vaccinations will start within days, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Twitter. The first priority for the voluntary jabs will be vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with medical conditions.

The Swiss health agency said on Saturday a nationwide vaccination programme could start from Jan. 4 with an initial batch of around 100,000 doses. Swissmedic will require Pfizer to continue submitting information on the safety, efficacy and quality of its vaccine, it said.

"We will take immediate action if necessary should safety signals emerge," Bruhin told a news conference. Switzerland has a contract with Pfizer and BioNTech to deliver 3 million doses of the vaccine, it has said, enough for 1.5 million people to get two jabs three weeks apart.

COVID-19 cases in Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein have surpassed 400,000 and the death toll has topped 6,000, prompting the government on Friday to close restaurants for a month and urge people to stay home.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ulsan Hyundai beat Persepolis 2-1 in Asian Champions League final

Junior Negrao scored twice as South Koreas Ulsan Hyundai came from a goal behind to win the Asian Champions League final in Doha on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Persepolis from Iran. A pair of VAR-awarded penalties either side of halfti...

Delhi court takes cognisance of offence of sedition against Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the offence of sedition against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year, which resulted in damage t...

New hotfix to Cyberpunk 2077 live on Xbox, PlayStation consoles; PC to follow soon

CD Projekt Red, the developer of the Cyberpunk 2077 action game, has released Hotfix 1.05 update for Xbox and PlayStation consoles with the PC version to follow soon.The Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 update brings along a host of bug fixes and optimi...

Bomb blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province kills two, injures 4

At least two civilians were killed and four others sustained injuries in a roadside bomb blast in the Greshk district of southern Helmand province on Saturday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing officials as saying.A corolla type vehicle s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020