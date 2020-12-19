Ahmedabad sees 220 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; 216 discharged

Left Menu
Ahmedabads COVID-19 tally rose by 220 on Saturday, the highest for any district in Gujarat, to reach 55,370, while four patients died and 216 people were discharged during the day, an official said. The toll in the district is 2,205, while 50,157 people have recovered so far, he said.Ahmedabad city accounted for 211 of the new cases and 205 of the recoveries.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-12-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 20:59 IST
Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rose by 220 on Saturday, the highest for any district in Gujarat, to reach 55,370, while four patients died and 216 people were discharged during the day, an official said. The toll in the district is 2,205, while 50,157 people have recovered so far, he said.

''Ahmedabad city accounted for 211 of the new cases and 205 of the recoveries. The city's west and north-west zones account for 424 active cases, followed by the south-west zone with 418. The number of micro containment areas stand at 27,'' a civic official said. The bed occupancy rate in private COVID-19 designated hospitals in the city dropped to a little over 28 per cent with 975 out of 3,428 beds in 105 hospitals occupied, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said.

''As many as 1,005 beds are available in isolation wards of the hospitals against 335 occupied. In ICUs with beds, 154 beds are available and 91 occupied,'' it said..

