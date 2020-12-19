Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's COVID-19 deaths surpass 50,000

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia surpassed 50,000 on Saturday as the country continues to fight stubbornly high numbers of new infections daily. Russia's official coronavirus task force said that 585 people had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's official death toll to 50,347.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:43 IST
Russia's COVID-19 deaths surpass 50,000

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia surpassed 50,000 on Saturday as the country continues to fight stubbornly high numbers of new infections daily.

Russia's official coronavirus task force said that 585 people had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's official death toll to 50,347. The country also recorded 28,209 new infections, bringing the national tally to 2,819,429. The authorities in Moscow, which reported 6,459 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, said they raided bars that had been in violation of an order to remain closed between 11pm and 6am until Jan. 15 to contain the virus.

Footage broadcast on local television showed city inspectors and riot police forcing open the door of a bar in central Moscow using a mallet and a crowbar. The authorities said the establishment had continued to serve customers clandestinely after hours, in violation of city rules. "The situation remains difficult," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin was quoted as saying by RIA news agency late on Friday.

"The number of (COVID-19) patients in hospitals is approaching 13,000, many of them are seriously ill." Russia rolled out the Sputnik V vaccine to medics and other frontline workers in Moscow earlier this month, and more than 200,000 people have already been vaccinated.

Data published this week found Sputnik V, which Russian regulators approved in August after less than two months of human testing, to be 91.4% effective.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICMS launched by Delhi Police to fast track processing of complaints

In order to enhance the public grievance redressal system, the Delhi Police has launched an Integrated Complaint Management System with focus on fast tracking the processing of complaints and information flow to citizens. The Delhi Police s...

MoU with SIDBI to boost MSME sector in Assam

The industries and commerce department of Assam Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with Small Industries Development Bank of India SIDBI to boost the MSME sector in the state. According to the MoU, a project management unit P...

Thousands protest in Sudan in call for faster reform

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of the capital Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman on Saturday, demanding an acceleration of reforms on the second anniversary of the start of an uprising that ousted Omar al-Bashir. The ...

Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap appointed as new Mumbai Congress president

The Congress party on Saturday appointed Maharashtra Member of Legislative Council MLC Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap Bhai Jagtap as the president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee replacing the outgoing president Eknath Gaikwad. The party has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020