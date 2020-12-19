1,026 new coronavirus cases in Guj, 7 deaths; 1,252 recover

Gujarat recorded 1,026 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,34,289, the health department said. With seven fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 4,227, it said.

A total of 2,17,935 patients have recovered from the viral infection so far, with 1,252 persons discharged from hospitals on Saturday. With this, the state's recovery rate stands at 93.02 per cent, said the health department in its release.

There are now 12,127 active cases in the state. As many as 54,365 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total of samples tested for the virus to 89,99,087, the release said.

Ahmedabad districtrecorded 220 new cases, Surat 166, Vadodara 142, and Rajkot 128. Among other districts, Gandhinagar recorded 42 new cases, Kutch 38, Mehsana 32, Jamnagar 26, Panchmahal 23, Kheda 19, Junagadh 18, Banaskantha 17, Bhavnagar, Bharuch and Sabarkantha 16 each, Dahod 15, Anand, Mahisagar and Surendranagar 10 each.

Out of seven new COVID-19 fatalities, Ahmedabad accounted for four, Surat two, and Botad one. In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, total of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,335, with one new case detected in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Recoveries rose to 3,324, with two patients getting discharged in DNH. There are nine active cases, and two deaths have been reported so far, said health officials of the UT. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,34,289, new cases 1,026, deaths 4,227, active cases 12,127 and people tested so far 89,99,087.