Left Menu
Development News Edition

Men have 30 pc higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than women: Study

Hospitalised COVID-19 patients have a greater risk of dying if they are men or if they are obese or have complications from diabetes or hypertension, the study, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, noted.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 20-12-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 13:09 IST
Men have 30 pc higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than women: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Men have a 30 per cent higher risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to women of the same age and health status, according to a new study which analysed the link between common patient characteristics and the risk of dying from the novel coronavirus infection. Hospitalised COVID-19 patients have a greater risk of dying if they are men or if they are obese or have complications from diabetes or hypertension, the study, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, noted. In the research, the scientists from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) in the US assessed nearly 67,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in 613 hospitals across the country. They said the patients who were obese, had hypertension or poorly managed diabetes had a higher risk of dying compared to those who did not have these conditions. The study noted that COVID-19 patients aged 20 to 39 with these conditions had the biggest difference in their risk of dying compared to their healthier peers.

''Knowledge is power in many ways, so I think understanding which hospitalized COVID-19 patients are at highest risk of mortality can help guide difficult treatment decisions,'' said study corresponding author Anthony D. Harris. The researchers believe healthcare providers could consider these risks when determining which COVID-19 patients could benefit the most from antibody therapies that, if given in the first few days of the infection, can reduce hospitalisation risk.

According to the study, age remained the strongest predictor of mortality from COVID-19. It noted that overall, nearly 19 per cent of hospitalised COVID-19 patients died from their infection with the lowest mortality among pediatric patients, which was less than two per cent. Mortality rates increased with each decade of life with the highest mortality, 34 per cent, among those aged 80 and older.

''Older patients still have the highest risk of dying, but younger patients with obesity or hypertension have the highest risk of dying relative to other patients their age without these conditions," said study lead author Katherine E. Goodman.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap open up on letting go of their sore past for 'AK vs AK'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and celebrated filmmaker Anurag Kashyap say they have left behind their tense history of unfulfilled projects to come together for Netflix movie AK vs AK. Before he became widely popular with films such as Dev D, G...

Academy rejects Deepa Mehta's 'Funny Boy' as Canada's Oscar entry

Acclaimed filmmaker Deepa Mehtas Funny Boy, which was Canadas submission for best international film at the 93rd Academy Awards, has been rejected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science AMPAS on the grounds that it contains too m...

Taiwan building submarine fleet to mitigate Chinese threat

In order to bolster its defensive capabilities, Taiwan is building a submarine fleet to mitigate Chinese nefarious designs to invade the island or install a naval blockade. The construction of eight new state-of-art submarines kicked off la...

Sonakshi Sinha resumes shoot for Amazon series: First day on set after lockdown

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday said she is back on the sets of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, being directed by filmmaker Reema Kagti. Reportedly titled Fallen, the series had gone on floors earlier this year but the shoot was halt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020