Noida records 32 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate goes past 97 pc

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that pushed the district's infection tally to 24,507, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down further to 596 from 677 the previous day, as the recovery rate went past 97 per cent for the first time, according to the data released by the UP health department.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the sixth highest in the state. A total of 118 more patients were discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 23,824, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 87 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.21 per cent, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 17,245 from 17,593 on Saturday. The overall recoveries reached 5,49,190 and the death toll climbed to 8,196 on Sunday, the data showed.